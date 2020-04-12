La. Gov. John Bel Edwards declares State of Emergency following Easter Sunday's severe weather

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency due to Sunday's severe weather.

The severe weather in the state included large hail, tornadoes, and thunderstorms.

Sunday early morning there have been several reports of power outages, downed trees and significant damage to structures in multiple parishes like Ouachita, Bossier and DeSoto due to tornados, flash flooding, and etc. Ouachita Parish has declared a state of emergency and additional parishes may follow suit.

Gov. Edwards will tour tornado damage in North Louisiana on Monday.

Gov. Edwards issued out a statement:

“Sunday’s severe weather impacted multiple parishes in Louisiana, with reported tornadoes and large hail. I am declaring this emergency in order to make sure the parishes that are impacted, and any additional areas that may see severe weather into the night, are able to get assistance from the state,” Gov. Edwards said. “The damage is devastating and is a good reminder that everyone in Louisiana should stay weather aware. Please monitor local media for information about weather in your area and follow the directions of your local officials."

Click here to see the state of emergency declaration.