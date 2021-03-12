83°
La. gets unexpected J&J vaccine shipment; Ochsner BR opens up 900 appointments Sunday

1 hour 29 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, March 12 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Ochsner opened up hundreds of vaccine appointments this weekend after Louisiana learned it was getting a surprise shipment of more than 5,000 vaccines. 

The governor's office confirmed Friday the state was getting 5,200 shipments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots in addition to its allotment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The state previously said it was told not to expect any additional Johnson & Johnson shots in the next week. 

As a result, Ochsner Baton Rouge announced it was opening a pop-up clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday to administer 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot to anyone eligible

You can set up an appointment by calling 844-888-2772 or by clicking here. An additional phone line, 866-624-7637, will open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday for anyone to schedule an appointment for Sunday. 

Find more vaccine locations here.

