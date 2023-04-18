Latest Weather Blog
La. education board sets grading scale for Common Core tests
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's state school board has set the student grading scale for Common Core-aligned standardized tests.
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education adopted a scale that Education Superintendent John White says will allow for Louisiana students' performance to be compared with students in 10 other states and in Washington, D.C.
Common Core opponents sought a delay, seeking more study of the grading scale, raising objections about the testing used and wanting the test questions released.
Despite the opposition, board members voted 7-4 to put the grading scale in place.
Tuesday's vote came one day after the first Common Core test results were announced. About 320,000 students in third grade through eighth grade took the assessments last spring.
White said the test results were short of Louisiana's long-term goals for performance.
