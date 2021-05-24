La detective passes away five years after being shot while serving warrant

Detective Stephen Arnold

JEFFERSON PARISH - A beloved Louisiana detective who was honored with two Distinguished Service Awards and an Award for Valor recently passed away, five years after being severely injured while serving a warrant in New Orleans.

According to a post on the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page, communities across south Louisiana are mourning the loss of Detective Stephen Arnold.

The post said, "Detective Arnold was a 12 year veteran of JPSO having previously served as a Second District deputy and Narcotics detective. At the time of his injury, he was serving as a Detective assigned to the DEA Task Force."

Arnold was injured in January of 2016 while leading a drug task force that was serving a warrant in New Orleans.

Authorities say as Arnold and his team entered a residence within the 3500 block of Douglas Street, a suspect fired at the task force, and Arnold was shot multiple times.

The honored detective sustained severe injuries and was placed under intense medical care since the shooting.

The suspect charged with shooting Arnold is currently serving a 35 year sentence behind bars.

The recent Facebook post related to Arnold's death goes on to say, "During his time with JPSO, Detective Arnold was well-known and held in the highest regard by his peers. His commitment to serving our community was the standard we all strive to meet."

"He received several commendations for his service including two Distinguished Service Awards and an Award For Valor. He was awarded a Purple Heart at the time of his injury and will be posthumously awarded the JPSO Medal of Honor," the post says.

According to Jefferson Parish officials, funeral arrangements will be announced early in the week.