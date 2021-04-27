Latest Weather Blog
La. deputies looking for man accused of shooting 5 at night club
HOUMA - Law enforcement officials are looking for a man known as "Pee Pee" who's accused of opening fire inside a night club over the weekend.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Lenny's Night Club in Houma around 1 a.m. Sunday and left five people hurt. Deputies arrived on the scene to the sound of gunshots and to find a crowd fleeing the club.
All five victims were taken to a hospital. Two of them were in critical condition at the time.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office identified the suspect as Brandon Deshawn Johnson, 19. The department added that Johnson also goes by the name "Pee Pee."
Johnson is wanted on five counts of attempted first-degree murder and a charge of aggravated criminal damage to property.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985)876-2500 and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
