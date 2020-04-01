Claims that hunting/fishing seasons have been canceled are false, officials say

Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is warning residents to ignore fake news articles regarding increased fishing fines and the supposed forced closure of hunting and fishing season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any valid information regarding LDWF actions is on the organization's website, which is www.wlf.la.gov or it's Facebook page which can be accesed by clicking here.

LDWF also asks residents to be sure and verify the accuracy of any information at these sites before sharing it on social media.

“It is incredibly unfortunate that some individuals would go out of their way to spread false information with the intent of creating confusion for the wonderful people of Louisiana,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “At a time when we are pulling together to deal with a deadly health crisis, there are some who find such actions amusing.”

LDWF supports the recent comments by Gov. John Bel Edwards encouraging people “to go outside and to stay active during this time, as long as they practice social distancing when they are around their neighbors.”

This is why the organization urges citizens who hunt and fish to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 and to practice social distancing – staying at least six feet away from others- at all times.