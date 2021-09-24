La Dept of Health says new sites added for monoclonal antibody treatments

Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - In response to an increase in demand for monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is adding new sites for mAb treatment in urban and rural areas of the state.

Over the next several weeks, up to 18 new sites will open, offering this infusion service.

Each of these new sites will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an ability to serve as many as 150 patients daily at each site.

Community-based monoclonal antibody sites operating as of September 23 are:

Baton Rouge General: 3600 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Clinton Alternative Learning Center: 9414 Plank Road, Clinton, LA 70722

Big Lots: 404 N. Canal St., Thibodaux, LA 70301

Houma Municipal Community Center: 880 Verret St., Houma, LA 70360

Blackham Coliseum: 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503

Rayne Civic Center: 400 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne, LA 70578

Burton Coliseum: 7001 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles, LA 70607

DeQuincy Ball Fields: 97 Bond Road, DeQuincy, LA 70633

Byrd Regional Hospital at Deer Creek: 810 S. 10th St., Leesville, LA 71496

Rapides Coliseum parking lot: 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria, LA 71303

Louisiana Fairgrounds: 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport, LA 71109

An additional site will open Saturday, September 25 in the Troy Mayeaux Ball Field Parking Lot at the Dixie Youth Recreation Complex, 230 Dalme Drive, Natchitoches, LA 71456.

LDH says monoclonal antibody treatments may be used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms, at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 88 pounds, and are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

In order to be eligible for mAb treatment, your patients must meet ALL of the following:

-Have tested positive test for SARS-CoV-2 via a molecular/PCR or antigen test;

-Are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms;

-Are at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds);

-Are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization

The infusion procedure takes at least two hours, which includes 30 minutes to receive the infusion followed by 1.5 hours of observation.

LDH has developed more information about mAbs on the website here.