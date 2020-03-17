69°
La Dept of Children and Family Services temporarily closes to visitors
BATON ROUGE - As vital government agencies around the country change their daily routines in hopes of curtailing the spread of novel coronavirus, key agencies in Louisiana are following suit.
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has decided to provide customer service only by phone, email and online, starting Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.
To limit potential exposure, DCFS will reschedule or conduct by phone any face-to-face appointments with clients scheduled in the immediate future.
Louisiana residents may continue to access services and program information through the usual channels:
- To report child abuse, call Louisiana’s child abuse hotline at 1-855-4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437), or for mandatory reporters, visitdcfs.la.gov/mandatedreporters.
- To access SNAP, FITAP, KCSP or Child Support, apply online via the CAFÉ Self-Service Portal (dcfs.la.gov/cafe) or get information about the services online at www.dcfs.la.gov/page/family-support or by calling the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).
- Those specifically looking for a SNAP application can text GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898211, email LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or call 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).
DCFS will continue to monitor the developments and safety recommendations related to COVID-19 and provide updates.
