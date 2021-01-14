La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stock rainbow trout statewide as water temps are just right

BATON ROUGE- It is a special time for fishermen in Louisiana as water temperatures are just right for catching rainbow trout.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent the day stocking ponds statewide including BREC's Burbank park.

Officials say the fish in BREC's pond range from 1-2 pounds.

A fishing license is required for anyone ages 16 and older and you are able to keep what you catch.