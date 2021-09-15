LA Department of Health releases weekly COVID numbers for schools

Each week the Department of Health issues a report showing how many cases of COVID-19 has been reported in schools, including adults and students.

For the calendar week running from September 6th- Sept 12th, there were 1724 new student cases and 223 new adult cases, with 468 schools reporting.

The report does not break down which schools are seeing the cases, only how many schools in each parish are reporting.

To view the full report, click HERE.

Officials also want to remind you that the reporting numbers will be affected by the number of students not in school following Hurricane Ida's landfall for the week of September 6th. Jefferson, Plaquemines, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Terrebonne, Cameron, Avoyelles, Lasalle, Madison, East Carroll, Tensas, St. Helena, Tangipahoa all reported zero cases this week.

According to the LDH report, for this week, the parishes with the highest number of new student cases are:

Vermilion with 153 new cases

Livingston with 142 new cases

Lafayette with 125 new cases

Rapides with 112 new cases

Bossier with 106 new cases

Calcasieu with 102 new cases

East Baton Rouge with 97 new cases

According to the LDH report, for this week, the parishes with the highest number of new adult cases are:

Vermilion with 37 new cases

East Baton Rouge with 21 new cases

Calcasieu with 18 new cases

St. Tammany with 15 new cases

Bossier with 13 new cases

According to the LDH report, the parishes with the highest number of COVID cases this school year are:

St. Tammany with 1790 cases

Orleans with 1091 cases

Lafayette with 960 cases

Jefferson with 902 cases

Rapides with 892 cases

East Baton Rouge with 858 cases