La. COVID hospitalizations drop below 3,000 Friday; nearly 6,000 new cases reported

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana reported a small decrease in hospitalizations Friday, bringing the statewide total back below 3,000 after health workers saw a weeks-long surge in new patients.

Despite seeing incremental drops on Thursday and Friday, the number of patients hospitalized across the state—2,999—is still much higher than it was at any point last year. As of Friday, 470 of those patients were on ventilators.

Among those patients currently hospitalized, the state says 91 percent were not fully vaccinated.

In terms of new coronavirus cases, Louisiana reported 5,922 new infections with a positivity rate of about 12.47 percent in new tests. Another 67 people died of the virus since Thursday.