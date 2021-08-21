88°
Latest Weather Blog
La. COVID hospitalizations drop below 3,000 Friday; nearly 6,000 new cases reported
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana reported a small decrease in hospitalizations Friday, bringing the statewide total back below 3,000 after health workers saw a weeks-long surge in new patients.
Despite seeing incremental drops on Thursday and Friday, the number of patients hospitalized across the state—2,999—is still much higher than it was at any point last year. As of Friday, 470 of those patients were on ventilators.
Among those patients currently hospitalized, the state says 91 percent were not fully vaccinated.
In terms of new coronavirus cases, Louisiana reported 5,922 new infections with a positivity rate of about 12.47 percent in new tests. Another 67 people died of the virus since Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
COVID surge puts crunch on hospitals; demand for infusion treatments increase
-
Child found dead inside car in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening
-
Child found dead inside car in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening
-
Nurse retires after working at OLOL for 35 years
-
Flooring replaced in home, non-profit steps in to help