La. couple cited for illegally owning grey wolf after walking it outside elementary school

Photo: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

LAFAYETTE - A coupled was ticketed for illegally owning a grey wolf after someone reported them for walking the animal in front of an elementary school.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited Andrew P. Hill, 47, and Jill Kraemer, 49, on Friday for illegal possession of a live grey wolf.

Agents were alerted to the case when someone contacted the agency concerned for the children's safety at the school. The person also said the wolf had already attacked a resident in the couple's neighborhood.

Officials tested the animal's DNA and confirmed it was a grey wolf, which is illegal to own in Louisiana. Possession of a grey wolf can mean a fine of up to $350 and up to 60 days in jail.

The wolf will be held at a K-9 training facility until the case is settled.