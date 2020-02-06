Latest Weather Blog
La. corrections officer booked on charges of rape, sexual battery of juveniles
LAKE CHARLES - A Calcasieu Parish corrections officer was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts of sexual assault.
According to KATC, 33-year-old David Monceaux of Iowa, La. was charged on seven counts of rape and 30 counts of sexual battery of juveniles.
An investigation of Monceaux began when the Sheriff's Office received a complaint about the corrections officer having inappropriate contact with minors. The contact had reportedly been going on since 2017. Monceaux worked as a correctional officer for two years.
Authorities say there are three children involved in the incident. The victims range from the ages of 6 to 9 years old.
Detectives say that Monceaux admitted that he had inappropriate contact with at least two girls.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Monceaux's bond has been set at $2.5 million.
