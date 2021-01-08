La. congressman: Trump should apologize, stay out of spotlight for remainder of his term

BATON ROUGE - Congressman Garret Graves says Donald Trump should "effectively" remove himself from the role of president until Joe Biden is sworn in later this month.

Graves made the comments during an interview with WWL Radio Friday. When asked about Democrat-led efforts to remove President Trump from office, Graves explained he didn't agree due to Trump having such a short period of time left in office and the possibility of further dividing the U.S. population.

"We're talking about the divisiveness. We're talking about the rhetoric," Graves said of the possibility of removing Trump. "All it does is further ramp things up."

Despite that, the congressman said Trump should apologize and take it upon himself to limit his role at the White House until Joe Biden's administration takes the reins.

"Number one: The president needs to do a better job backing off of, apologizing, making it crystal clear that he made huge mistakes," Graves explained. "Number two: He needs to be very clear that he's not going to go out there wielding the full power of the White House... He effectively needs to resign. And what I mean by that, 'effectively', he will not be out there talking, speaking, wielding the full authority of the White House. Maybe even technically finding a way to hand over the keys to Pence."

Graves' comments come after a pro-Trump rally ended with rioters storming the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers worked to certify the results of the election. Both Twitter and Facebook have since banned President Trump's social media accounts, citing fears that his rhetoric might incite further violence.

