50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. Congressman Steve Scalise named majority leader in new Republican-led House

2 hours 14 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, November 15 2022 Nov 15, 2022 November 15, 2022 1:47 PM November 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise was named the new majority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives after Republicans claimed control of it this past week. 

Read his statement below. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days