La. congressman said he'd buy tickets for congresswomen to leave

2 hours 38 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 July 16, 2019 11:01 AM July 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Twitter
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham says he'll pay for four minority congresswomen to leave the country, piggybacking off comments by President Donald Trump.
  
Trump tweeted Sunday that the "progressive" Democrat congresswomen should go back to the "broken and crime infested places" they came from. He said they hail from countries whose governments are the most inept in the world.
  
The comment was directed toward U.S. natives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib and naturalized citizen, Ilhan Omar, who fled Somalia in 1992.
  
News outlets report Abraham tweeted Monday that the congresswoman have said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. The gubernatorial candidate said he'd pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell him where they'd rather be.
