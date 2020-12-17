43°
La. Congressman Cedric Richmond, set to join Biden White House, tests positive for COVID
NEW ORLEANS - Congressman Cedric Richmond, who's been selected to join President-Elect Joe Biden's administration, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bloomberg reported Richmond's diagnosis Thursday. The congressman reportedly wasn't in close contact with Biden recently, and the president-elect has since tested negative.
Cedric Richmond wasn’t in close contact with Biden, aides say, and Biden’s PCR test today was neg.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 17, 2020
Richmond, who tested pos Wednesday, campaigned on Tuesday in Georgia, but wasn’t in close proximity to Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Stacey Abrams, aides say.
Richmond is expected to vacate his congressional seat sometime before Biden's inauguration in January.
