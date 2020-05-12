La. casinos will reopen next week with new rules in place

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's casinos will not immediately reopen when the governor's current stay-at-home order expires this Friday.

The chairman of Louisiana's Gaming Control Board says they will remain closed until Monday, May 18. That is due largely to revised floor plans for gambling spaces needing to be approved.

Clarification about @LouisianaGov reopening of businesses: Casinos and video poker establishments will be allowed to open MONDAY, not Friday, because their revised floor plans for gambling space must be approved by the state police, according to the gov's office. #lalege #lagov — Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) May 12, 2020

When those locations reopen, they will be required to meet several social distancing and sanitization conditions. Those new conditions include limiting buildings to 25-percent capacity, checking visitors for fever and other symptoms before allowing them to enter, and offering face coverings to those entering the gaming area.

You can find the full list of requirements here.