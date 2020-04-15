67°
La Capitol FCU posting stimulus payments for account holders early
BATON ROUGE - La Capitol Federal Credit Union is posting federal stimulus payments early for account holders, before the money is actually received.
The credit union does not expect to receive payments until Friday, April 17. But, La Capitol received notification from the federal government a few days in advance of funds availability and decided to post the funds after receiving the notifications.
La Capitol is also posting guaranteed funds for Social Security and other program payments early.
