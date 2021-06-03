La. announces free access to state parks, historical sites to people who get a COVID shot

BATON ROUGE - In an effort to increase interest in people getting the COVID vaccine, the state announced an initiative Thursday to encourage vaccinations.

Already, the state is backing a Shots for Shots program with restaurants where vaccinated people can get a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink at participating restaurants by showing a vaccination card.

New Thursday, the state announced free entry into state parks and historical sites through July for anyone who has received a coronavirus shot.

The governor said while both programs can assist in sparking interest in getting the vaccine, it could also give people a reason to visit local restaurants and travel destinations that experienced slowdowns in business in 2020 as the pandemic shuttered public places.

"Please don't wait for the next incentive to get your shot," Governor John Bel Edwards said.

The state has vaccinated nearly 32% of Louisianans as of Thursday (June 3).