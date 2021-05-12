Latest Weather Blog
La. administered more than 45k COVID vaccine shots since Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana administered 45,897 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1,543,569 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state says 1,349,231 people have been fully vaccinated. That's about 28 percent of the state's population.
As of Monday, more than 2.79 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.
You can read about vaccine eligibility here.
Click HERE to find out where you can get a vaccine.
Trending News
The dashboard above is best viewed in Chrome, Safari, or Firefox. If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard, click here for COVID-19 information or click here for vaccination information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76