La. administered more than 45k COVID vaccine shots since Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana administered 45,897 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1,543,569 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state says 1,349,231 people have been fully vaccinated. That's about 28 percent of the state's population.

As of Monday, more than 2.79 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.

