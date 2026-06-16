La. 75 near Verrett Shipyard in Bayou Sorrel reopens one lane after Entergy poles fall into roadway

BAYOU SORREL — A section of La. 75 near Verrett Shipyard in Bayou Sorrel was closed after Entergy poles fell into the roadway Tuesday morning.

The poles were first reported as downed around 8:30 a.m., with Entergy crews responding to the area shortly after to repair the lines.

The roadway has since reopened to one lane of traffic, Iberville Parish officials said.