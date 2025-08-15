81°
Latest Weather Blog
La. 74 in Ascension Parish closed due to downed tree
DUTCHTOWN - Highway 74 between Bluff Road and the Iberville Parish line was closed due to a downed tree.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said there was also a car crash with minor injuries.
Trending News
Deputies said they would update the public when the roadway reopens.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by...
-
BRPD announce arrest in April killing near Choctaw Drive at N. 38th...
-
Officials confirm murder-suicide connection after woman, man found dead in Wednesday shootings
-
WATCH: Car crashes into water main on Siegen Lane; expect delays
-
Law enforcement searching for missing New Orleans 12-year-old with developmental condition