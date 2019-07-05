84°
LA 70 CLOSED in both directions due to wreck
BATON ROUGE- Authorities have closed LA 70 going both directions at Brady Street due to a wreck.
Congestions are minimal in the area at the time but drivers are advised to use an alternative.
LA 70 in both directions is closed at Brady Street due to an accident. Congestion is minimal in both directions. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 5, 2019
