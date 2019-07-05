84°
LA 70 CLOSED in both directions due to wreck

51 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 July 05, 2019 9:06 AM July 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have closed LA 70 going both directions at Brady Street due to a wreck.

Congestions are minimal in the area at the time but drivers are advised to use an alternative.

