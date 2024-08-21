93°
La. 43 north of Albany closed while crews battle dump truck fire

Wednesday, August 21 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Courtesy Albany Police Department

ALBANY — Law enforcement agencies closed a portion of La. 43 north of Albany on Wednesday so crews could battle a dump truck fire.

Fire crews from districts 1, 2, 11 and Natalbany responded to the scene near La. 43 and Wagner Road. Firefighters also had to fight a structure fire on James Chapel North on Wednesday afternoon.

