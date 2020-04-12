74°
LA 43 is closed due to a downed power line
SPRINGFIELD - According to DOTD LA 43 due to a downed power line and is expected to remain closed for many hours.
LA 43 is closed a quarter of a mile north of LA 42 near the Galilee Cemetery.
Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.
