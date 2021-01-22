LA 42 & LA 73 closed in parts of Ascension Parish Tuesday

ASCENSION PARISH - Highway 42 and Highway 73 will be temporarily closed in northern Ascension Parish for several hours Tuesday.

The parish government said workers will begin repairing parts of the road around 8 a.m. on Jan. 26. The construction is expected to finish by 3 p.m. that same day.

Southbound traffic on LA-73 will be redirected to detour on Ascension Parish Road to Airline Highway. Traffic traveling northbound will be rerouted to Charleston Road and from there, to Ronald Road. On LA-42, the right turn lane from Airline Highway will be closed, then switch traffic over to the right lane later on to patch the straight through lane. A message board will be at the corner of 73 and 42 on Saturday morning to notify drivers of the road closure.