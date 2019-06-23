LA 308 closed due to crash involving two dump trucks

THIBODAUX- Authorities have closed LA 308 following a crash involving two dump trucks.

The wreck happened on Percy Brown Road and the St. Charles Community around 3:00 p.m. Sunday. One of the dump trucks was overturned dumping mud all over the road way. The Lafourche Sheriff's office says the drivers experienced minor injuries.

It is unclear when the roadway will be open again. For the time being, traffic will be diverted to LA 1.