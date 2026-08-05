95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. 308 closed at La. 1011 bridge in Supreme after 3-car crash; 2 people hospitalized with minor injuries

1 hour 23 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 1:07 PM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SUPREME — La. 308 is closed at the intersection with the La. 1011 bridge in Supreme due to a three-car crash.

The incident was first reported just before noon. 

Assumption Parish deputies ask drivers to take La. 1 while first responders work the crash. 

Trending News

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, an Acadian Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days