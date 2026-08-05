La. 308 closed at La. 1011 bridge in Supreme after 3-car crash; 2 people hospitalized with minor injuries

SUPREME — La. 308 is closed at the intersection with the La. 1011 bridge in Supreme due to a three-car crash.

The incident was first reported just before noon.

Assumption Parish deputies ask drivers to take La. 1 while first responders work the crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, an Acadian Ambulance Service spokesman said.