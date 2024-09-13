89°
LA 20 Bayou Chevreuil re-opened, drives advised to use 'extreme caution' due to high water

VACHERIE - LA 20 at Bayou Chevreuil re-opened after being closed due to high water, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.

Drivers are advised to use "extreme caution."

