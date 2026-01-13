La. 19 closed in East Feliciana Parish after truck carrying steel overturns, spills diesel across road

ETHEL — La. 19 was closed between La. 963 and La. 10 on Tuesday morning after a semi-truck crashed and spilled steel and leaked diesel fuel across the roadway.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. East Feliciana Parish deputies responded to the scene along with local firefighters and local homeland security officials.

Deputies said that clean-up efforts were underway, but noted that La. 19 will be closed for several hours.