La. 19 closed in East Feliciana Parish after truck carrying steel overturns, spills diesel across road

2 hours 19 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, January 13 2026 Jan 13, 2026 January 13, 2026 9:32 AM January 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ETHEL — La. 19 was closed between La. 963 and La. 10 on Tuesday morning after a semi-truck crashed and spilled steel and leaked diesel fuel across the roadway.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. East Feliciana Parish deputies responded to the scene along with local firefighters and local homeland security officials.

Deputies said that clean-up efforts were underway, but noted that La. 19 will be closed for several hours.

