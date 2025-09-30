89°
Latest Weather Blog
La. 16 closed in Pine Grove due to structure fire, fire department says
PINE GROVE — La. 16 was shut down on Tuesday in Pine Grove due to a structure fire, according to the Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
The highway was closed at the intersection with Dennis Lee Road.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out for more details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
man shot at a Dallas ICE facility has died
-
WATCH: Footage from Lee's Landing shows oil reaching 30 miles downriver from...
-
Republicans praise Landry's plans to deploy National Guard; Democratic congressman calls it...
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
2une In Previews: Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana hosting document...
Sports Video
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11
-
Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4...
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19