LA-1 near Lynndale Drive closed due to road buckling

Monday, August 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - The right lane of LA-1 near Lynndale Drive is closed until further notice as crews work to fix a buckle in the road. 

According to the Department of Transportation and Development announced the emergency closure at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The closure will last until the road is fixed. 

No detours were listed. 

