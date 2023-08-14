92°
LA-1 near Lynndale Drive closed due to road buckling
PORT ALLEN - The right lane of LA-1 near Lynndale Drive is closed until further notice as crews work to fix a buckle in the road.
According to the Department of Transportation and Development announced the emergency closure at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The closure will last until the road is fixed.
No detours were listed.
