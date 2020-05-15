L'Auberge Casino set to open its doors on Monday

BATON ROUGE - With Phase One of the reopening of the state beginning on Friday a lot of businesses are opening back up.

Even though businesses like the mall and casinos are reopening they will not be able to operate their facility at 100%.

L’Auberge Casino will reopen on Monday, May 18 at 8 a.m.

Vice President of L’Auberge Casino, Kim Ginn stated that the company's top priority is the safety of its team members and guests. " We have been working closely with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive Phase I reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions," says Ginn.

The new protocols include:

Social Distancing

We will limit capacity on our gaming floor to no more than 25% and disable 50% of our gaming positions The installation of floor decals and signage to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form. Table game seating will be limited, and every other slot machine will be disabled. Live music, entertainment, convention, and banquet services will remain suspended. There will be no large drawings, tournaments, or special events. Restaurant offerings will be limited to prepackage d sandwiches, drinks, and snacks from PJ’s Coffee Shop and for VIP guests at Club 38. The Stadium, Bon Temps Buffet, 18 STEAK Bar and Restaurant, and Edge Bar will remain closed The poker room, hotel, and valet will also be closed.

Health & Safety