L'Auberge Casino set to open its doors on Monday
BATON ROUGE - With Phase One of the reopening of the state beginning on Friday a lot of businesses are opening back up.
Even though businesses like the mall and casinos are reopening they will not be able to operate their facility at 100%.
L’Auberge Casino will reopen on Monday, May 18 at 8 a.m.
Vice President of L’Auberge Casino, Kim Ginn stated that the company's top priority is the safety of its team members and guests. " We have been working closely with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive Phase I reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions," says Ginn.
The new protocols include:
Social Distancing
|We will limit capacity on our gaming floor to no more than 25% and disable 50% of our gaming positions
|The installation of floor decals and signage to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form.
|Table game seating will be limited, and every other slot machine will be disabled.
|Live music, entertainment, convention, and banquet services will remain suspended.
|There will be no large drawings, tournaments, or special events.
|Restaurant offerings will be limited to prepackaged sandwiches, drinks, and snacks from PJ’s Coffee Shop and for VIP guests at Club 38.
|The Stadium, Bon Temps Buffet, 18 STEAK Bar and Restaurant, and Edge Bar will remain closed
|The poker room, hotel, and valet will also be closed.
Health & Safety
|Team members will be required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening each day, including temperature checks, prior to their shift.
|Guests and vendors will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the property and will be encouraged to wear masks.
|Slot machines and table games will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned throughout the day.
|Sanitizer stations will be installed on the casino floor and be readily available throughout the facility.
|We will deploy a fog machine to disinfect and sanitize the property every night.
