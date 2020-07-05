76°
L'Auberge Casino expected to layoff over 100 employees
BATON ROUGE - According to KATC, L’Auberge Baton Rouge is set to lay off 161 workers.
The company has reported this to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, as the state's casinos struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
L'Auberge also reported it will lay off 441 workers at its Lake Charles location.
Casinos across Louisiana will experience numerous layoffs. Here is a list of casinos expected to layoff employees and the number of layoffs:
- Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino (Shreveport) 414
- Treasure Chest Casino (Kenner) 340
- Amelia Belle Casino (Amelia) 170
- Delta Downs Racetrack Casino and Hotel (Vinton) 354
- Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino (Opelousas) 246
- Harrah’s Louisiana Downs (Bossier City) 201
- Horseshoe Entertainment (Bossier City) 978
- Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel (Bossier City) 349
- Boomtown New Orleans (Harvey) 197
- Margaritaville Resort Casino (Bossier City) 347
- L'Auberge Casino (Baton Rouge) 161
- L'Auberge Casino (Lake Charles) 441
- Cypress Bayou Casino (Charenton) 229
List of the New Orleans hotels, and the number of lay-offs:
- Renaissance New Orleans 76
- Hospitality Renaissance New Orleans Arts Warehouse District 63
- Crowne Plaza New Orleans French Quarter 107
- Le Meridian Hotel 112
- Loews Hotel 132
- Hilton New Orleans Airport 85
- NOPSI Hotel 92
- Sheraton Hotel 431
- New Orleans Marriott Hotel 474
- W French Quarter 84
- Downtown Marriott at the Convention Center 109
- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel 423
- JW Marriott Hotel 142
- The Higgins Hotel 132
- Hyatt Regency 343