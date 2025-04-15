78°
'Kyren was a bright star:' LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly shares how he will remember late WR Kyren Lacy
BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Tuesday morning after the Tigers' spring practice session, reflecting on the recent passing of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy.
Kelly described Lacy as a bright star and said he will remember his former player as a guy who was full of energy and loved the game of football.
Watch the full press conference and spring practice footage below.
