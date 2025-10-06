80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kyren K-2 Foundation hosts Fun and Wellness event in honor of Kyren Lacy

2 hours 7 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025 Oct 6, 2025 October 06, 2025 6:09 PM October 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Kyren K-2 Foundation, an organization honoring Kyren Lacy, hosted a Fun and Wellness event on Saturday.

The organization is dedicated to suicide prevention and advocating for mental health awareness. 

Lacy's family supported the non-profit's event, which provided educational and health resources to those in attendance. 

Trending News

The event also offered eye screenings, live entertainment and food.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days