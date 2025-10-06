80°
Kyren K-2 Foundation hosts Fun and Wellness event in honor of Kyren Lacy
BATON ROUGE - The Kyren K-2 Foundation, an organization honoring Kyren Lacy, hosted a Fun and Wellness event on Saturday.
The organization is dedicated to suicide prevention and advocating for mental health awareness.
Lacy's family supported the non-profit's event, which provided educational and health resources to those in attendance.
The event also offered eye screenings, live entertainment and food.