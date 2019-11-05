Krispy Kreme to partner with young entrepreneur it once attempted to shut down

ST. PAUL - Krispy Kreme ordered an entrepreneurial-minded college student to stop making doughnut runs from Iowa to Minnesota, and then the company changed its mind.

According to delish.com, the popular doughnut chain reached out to Jayson Gonzalez again. This time, the company offered to collaborate and allow him to become a third party seller.

The big news was shared via Gonzalez's Facebook page.

Gonzalez says before he can get his business up and running he'll need to figure out a few logistics, such as how to get a bigger vehicle that will accommodate deliveries to his steadily expanding customer base.

Ever the innovator, Gonzales set up a GoFundMe page for donations towards the purchase of a vehicle.

So, thanks to the creativity of a college student and the folks at Krispy Kreme, some of the nation's most beloved doughnuts will once again be available in Minnesota.