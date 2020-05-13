Krispy Kreme on Plank Road to reopen May 26

BATON ROUGE - An eatery that many Baton Rouge residents would consider a 'staple' in the community is reopening after shuttering since the summer of 2019.

Krispy Kreme on Plank Road is planning to open its doors to customers Tuesday, May 26.

Fern Garner, the store's General Manager, told WBRZ employees are reporting to work Wednesday (May 13) and throughout the remainder of the week for training and orientation.

The restaurant, which temporarily closed in June of last year to begin renovations, will have a brand new look for locals to enjoy as they pick up their favorite donuts.