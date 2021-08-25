Krispy Kreme offers free, heart-shaped doughnut to vaccinated customers

BATON ROUGE - Anyone vaccinated against COVID-19 can take advantage of a special offer from Krispy Kreme.

According to the pastry chain, customers who show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive two free doughnuts, an original glazed doughnut and an original glazed heart doughnut.

In a news release on its website, Krispy Kreme explained the reason for the new giveaway, stating: "As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated."

The special giveaway begins Aug. 30 and ends Sep. 5.

Krispy Kreme also says only customers who show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will be eligible for this free offer; stickers and photos of the vaccine card will not suffice.

The company announced a separate giveaway earlier this year, granting vaccinated individuals one original glazed doughnut. When this giveaway was advertised in March, Krispy Kreme said the offer would continue until the end of 2021.