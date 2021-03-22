Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts to people who get COVID vaccines

BATON ROUGE - Krispy Kreme is rewarding COVID-19 vaccine recipients with a free doughnut.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

The company posted the following announcement on its website Monday (March 22): "As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and other by getting vaccinated."

"Starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut."

Krispy Kreme in Baton Rouge is open 24 hours and located at 5504 Plank Road.

