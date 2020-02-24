Krewe of Thoth rider proposes to girlfriend during Mardi Gras parade

Krewe of Thoth rider proposes to girlfriend during parade. Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - During Sunday's Krewe of Thoth parade in New Orleans, two revelers enjoyed an unforgettable moment.

Krewe of Thoth rider Matt Dawson proposed to his girlfriend, Sarah Bailey.

WWL-TV reports that Dawson planned the moment to the tee, he arranged for his krewe-mates and the float's driver to stop at the intersection of St. Charles and Washington Avenues where Bailey was waiting.

The crowd, already pumped for Mardi Gras celebrations, cheered as Bailey exited the float and walked to his girlfriend.

Bailey seemed pleasantly surprised as he presented her with Mardi Gras beads, but Bailey's calm turned into elation when Dawson dropped to one knee and offered her a ring.

Bailey said 'yes,' and the revelers went wild.