65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Krewe of Thoth rider proposes to girlfriend during Mardi Gras parade

3 hours 11 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 February 24, 2020 7:36 AM February 24, 2020 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Krewe of Thoth rider proposes to girlfriend during parade. Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - During Sunday's Krewe of Thoth parade in New Orleans, two revelers enjoyed an unforgettable moment. 

Krewe of Thoth rider Matt Dawson proposed to his girlfriend, Sarah Bailey. 

WWL-TV reports that Dawson planned the moment to the tee, he arranged for his krewe-mates and the float's driver to stop at the intersection of St. Charles and Washington Avenues where Bailey was waiting.

The crowd, already pumped for Mardi Gras celebrations, cheered as Bailey exited the float and walked to his girlfriend.

Bailey seemed pleasantly surprised as he presented her with Mardi Gras beads, but Bailey's calm turned into elation when Dawson dropped to one knee and offered her a ring.   

Bailey said 'yes,' and the revelers went wild. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days