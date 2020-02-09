Krewe of Oshun parade made its first debut in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - North Baton Rouge has its own Mardi Gras now. Saturday afternoon people enjoyed North Baton Rouge's first Mardi Gras Parade.

"Scotlandville is coming back alive."

With more than 60 entries the parade turned out to be successful. Southern University's marching band known as "The Human Juke Box" and The First Lady of Baton Rouge, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, participated in the festivities.

"It's been a wonderful inaugural parade and the truth is people from all over town came out here. I saw faces from all over... so its really been a fun event"

Preparations for this parade has been in the works for months since it was announced last year. North Baton Rouge Now Inc. and the Blue Ribbon Commission organized the festival.

"I am excited. This is an amazing group of people. All these people come together to want to celebrate a Mardi Gras parade here in North Baton Rouge...its lovely."

The festivities did not stop once the parade ended. Many still came out to celebrate after the parade and enjoyed the carnival, live entertainment, food, and much more.

The Krewe of Oshun is named after an African queen. She is idolized like a goddess who protected her people and always made sure they had a good time.