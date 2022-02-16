Krewe of Orion ready for Carnival Season after two years off

BATON ROUGE - Carnival season is coming to Baton Rouge this weekend in a big way. Multiple parades making their return after two years off.

For a while organizers didn't know if carnival season was even going to happen this year.

"First off, this is our first time to be able to roll in almost two years, so we're super excited about that," explained organizer Darren Coates.

The organizer hopes residents are just as excited for what the Krewe of Orion has in store for this weekend and says there's a few things you can expect to see.

"A high energy parade that they've come to expect from Orion, great weather, lots of throws and a great time," Coates said.

Coates promises a great time for Saturday... But there were a few months last year where he couldn't promise if there was even going to be a parade at all in 2022.

"Things were kind of late getting started this year. I think July we started getting the blessing that it was going to be good and we were ready to roll," he explained.

Normally the Krewe would have gotten the go-ahead months earlier... And that's not the only challenge this Krewe had to overcome.

"Then we had the shipping challenges that were coming out of China, and so we've got plenty throws that'll be coming off the floats so everybody please come out but the reality is you may not seen as many of the logoed items that we've historically thrown," Coates said.

With 23 years of parading under his belt, Coates has a few suggestions for any first-time goers or in case you need a refresher since it's been two years.

"The right way to show up for this weekend is... There's a lot of stuff going on downtown. Come spend the day, spend the weekend. Bring an ice chest. There's tailgating out there. The weather's going to be great... And have a good time," he explained.

A common thing the Krewe wants is for everyone to have a good time and they're going to do everything in their power to make sure of it.

"We're looking forward to taking care of the public that's come out," he said.

That includes everyone from adults to children.

"I think it's a family event honestly. You know I grew up doing this with my family and my family still does it with me, so we encourage this to be a family friendly event," Coates said.