Krewe of Orion cancels 2021 parade, ball after seeing 'no real path forward'

BATON ROUGE - The Krewe of Orion has canceled its 2021 parade and masquerade ball after concluding there is "no real path forward" for Mardi Gras celebrations due to the ongoing pandemic.

Captain Darren Coates released the following statement on Monday, Nov. 30.

Due to complications surrounding current public health concerns, the Krewe of Orion regrets to announce that this year’s Krewe of Orion Parade and Masquerade has been cancelled.

Recent conversations between the Krewe, City Parish Government and Public Health experts resulted in no real path forward to present the type of Mardi Gras experience that both the Capital City Community and our Membership has come to expect and deserves. The Krewe feels this is in the best interest of both our Members and the Community we love.

We understand the disappointment and frustration that this announcement brings and we look forward to the day in 2022 that we can once again parade the streets of Baton Rouge.