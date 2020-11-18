Krewe of Endymion hoping parades can roll on a later date after Mardi Gras parade ban

NEW ORLEANS – Mardi Gras krewes aren't giving up all hope for this upcoming carnival season. On Tuesday, the City of New Orleans announced there will be no parading February 2021. But some krewes will be asking for an alternative option.

“It’s not going to be Mardi Gras, we all get that. But maybe it could be a rebirth after COVID,” said Dan Kelly, the president of Endymion.

New Orleans residents are no stranger to coming back stronger after going through hard times. That's what Kelly is hoping will happen again – to let the good times roll at a later date. Instead of a hard cancellation of the parades, Kelly would like to see them postponed.

"We certainly understand the decisions that are being made and we're all on board with that we just hope we can postpone things until such time when it's clear that we can enjoy being together again,” Kelly said.

Kelly says his krewe is moving forward with Endymion plans. All of the floats will be complete in two weeks. He was under the impression the city was going to consider some alternative ways of parading.

"We were preparing to get additional masks to put underneath the curtain masks that we have,” Kelly said.

The krewe also came up with the idea to change the parade routes, and have everyone roll down Canal Street.

"That would have helped the City of New Orleans, it would have helped the police department, we would have the same route for 13 nights and 13 days. Sanitation would have been able to go down one street and clean instead of having to go down numerous streets to clean,” Kelly said.

Kelly plans to present these ideas to the city. They have until Dec. 5 to do so. Until then, the Krewe of Endymion will be meeting Wednesday night to discuss how they’re going to move forward. The Krewe of Bacchus said they will be doing the same.