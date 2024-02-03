Krewe of Artemis rolls in style for its 23rd year

BATON ROUGE - It's the time of year again when colorful beads are stuck in trees, streets are lit by neon parade throws, and the best music is played by the high school marching band.

For 23 years, the ladies of Artemis have rolled through downtown, starting on Government at St. Philip Street. Friday's theme highlighted many favorite shows, movies, and music. Krewe Captain Joanne Harvey says she hopes to pass the tradition to the next generation of riders and paradegoers.

"It has tremendously grown," Joanne Harvey said. "Watching the community from when we first started, when we were pretty much one person deep along the parade route -- to now we're four and five deep."

The streets downtown were lined with revelers wearing the customary purple, green, and gold. As floats passed, their arms waved in the air hoping to catch one of the Krewe's signature throws, a set of silver beads with a pink shoe attached.

With 455 members, Joanna Harvey says the all female krewe is still a family affair. Joanne's daughter Alexis Harvey rode in the parade for the second time.

"I love Mardi Gras season," Alexis Harvey said. "It's been a tradition I've loved with my family ever since I was little. It's a tradition I'll never miss."

Sri Murali has been a member of Artemis for seven years. Murali says she joined the krewe to give back to her community. Proceeds from yearly dues go towards organizations like the Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Juvenile Diabetes Association.

"Krewe of Artemis is not just one big Mardi Gras Krewe that rolls down Baton Rouge," Murali said. "It's with a purpose."

"It's pretty amazing to be able to give back for 23 years to our community and have out community come out and embrace the fact that they love the parade, and that's the whole reason I founded Artemis 23 years ago was to give something back to our community," Joanne Harvey.