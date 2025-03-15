76°
Krewe going coconuts in New Orleans for annual Zulu parade with an early morning twist

1 week 4 days 1 hour ago Tuesday, March 04 2025 Mar 4, 2025 March 04, 2025 5:40 AM March 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

NEW ORLEANS - Happy Fat Tuesday!

Mardi Gras partakers are going coconuts this morning in New Orleans for the annual Zulu parade!

It starts at 6:30 a.m. at S. Claiborne and Jackson Avenue.

2une In's Abigail Whitam is live on the parade route now to give us a sneak peek!

For parade details, click here.

