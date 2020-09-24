Kraft bringing pumpkin spice mac & cheese to US later this year

Well, 2020 is showing no signs of letting up. People across the United States will soon be able to order their own box of pumpkin spice-flavored macaroni and cheese, if you're into that sort of thing.

Kraft said Thursday the unusual new flavor will be coming stateside sometime later this year. The company previously announced it would launch the product in Canada to what Kraft claims was a positive reception.

“After seeing the huge response Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese received north of the border, and even hearing some heated debates about it down here, we had to bring it to the U.S. for Americans to try,” Brand Manager for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Martina Davis said in a statement. “Who knows? Maybe it could become a new North American fall favorite.”

Our @KraftDinner friends in Canada had the idea to make pumpkin spice Kraft Mac and Cheese – and now we want to bring it to the US! Who’d give it a try?! ???? — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 24, 2020

If any of this sounds appealing to you, Kraft says it will drop more details on how you can get your hands on the seasonal snack Friday.