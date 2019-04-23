78°
Kohl's to expand its Amazon returns program this summer

1 hour 39 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 April 23, 2019 2:02 PM April 23, 2019 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

Kohl's has announced that it is expanding its Amazon returns program this summer.

All 1,150 Kohl's locations will accept opened packages starting in July for free, Kohl's said in a statement. Eligible items will not need a box or label to be returned.

The returns program, which started in 2017, is currently operating in 100 Kohl's stores in Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee.

The partnership is a result of a "shared passion in providing customer service" and "combines Kohl’s strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon’s reach and customer loyalty," Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement.

Kohl's will also begin to carry Amazon products in more than 200 stores, the company announced last month.

